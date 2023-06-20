Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Head to Head Contrast

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NewtekOne pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 4.73 $32.31 million $1.39 11.93 Camden National $213.49 million 2.25 $61.44 million $3.91 8.42

This table compares NewtekOne and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NewtekOne and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

NewtekOne presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.51%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 26.96% 13.60% 4.32% Camden National 25.23% 12.82% 1.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Camden National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.