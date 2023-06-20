QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) vs. Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Head to Head Survey

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globe Telecom and QualTek Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A $89.75 0.47 QualTek Services $753.86 million 0.00 -$36.42 million ($37.65) 0.00

Globe Telecom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QualTek Services. QualTek Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Globe Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of QualTek Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globe Telecom and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A QualTek Services -4.83% N/A -7.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globe Telecom and QualTek Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Telecom 1 1 0 0 1.50 QualTek Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

QualTek Services has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 11,566.67%. Given QualTek Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Globe Telecom.

Summary

QualTek Services beats Globe Telecom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers installation, testing, and maintenance for wind farms, solar farms, and fiber optic grids; continuity, restoration, and disaster relief services to renewable energy, commercial, telecommunications and power utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, as well as repair and cell maintenance services. QualTek Services Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. On May 24, 2023, QualTek Services Inc., along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

