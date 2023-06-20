Analyzing PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) & Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF)

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ampol and PBF Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.16 PBF Energy $46.83 billion 0.11 $2.88 billion $25.77 1.58

PBF Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ampol. PBF Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampol N/A N/A N/A PBF Energy 6.98% 69.19% 24.34%

Dividends

This table compares Ampol and PBF Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PBF Energy pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PBF Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ampol and PBF Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00 PBF Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33

PBF Energy has a consensus price target of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given PBF Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Ampol.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PBF Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Ampol on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

