Contrasting Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Peers

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 587 863 15 2.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 77.93 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.41 billion $21.38 million 9.51

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

