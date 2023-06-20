Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.2 %

DT opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,204,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,753,778. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $84,600,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

