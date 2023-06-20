Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 115.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 3,820.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

DEN stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

