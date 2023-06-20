ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETAO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETAO. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ETAO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ETAO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ETAO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAO International Price Performance

NASDAQ ETAO opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. ETAO International has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

