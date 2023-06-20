Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 531,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $399.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

