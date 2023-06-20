AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,410,225. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $183.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

