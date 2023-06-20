CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
