CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.