Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,890,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 34,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

