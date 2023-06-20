Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,890,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 34,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
