Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Decreases By 5.0%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.27.

Get Aramark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.