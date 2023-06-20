WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

NYSE WPP opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WPP by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in WPP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

