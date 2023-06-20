UBS Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $506.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

