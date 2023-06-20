Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $24.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. Enerplus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.86%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.