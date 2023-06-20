StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

