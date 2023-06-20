StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
