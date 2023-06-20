Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

