StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

