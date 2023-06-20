Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.