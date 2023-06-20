Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
