StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.