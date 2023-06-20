Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for KB Home Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KB Home by 69.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.8% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

