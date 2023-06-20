Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.02 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.