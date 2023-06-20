Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.02 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

