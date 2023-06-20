Brokerages Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Target Price at $33.17

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.