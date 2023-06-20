Royal Bank of Canada Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $555.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $506.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its 200-day moving average is $366.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

