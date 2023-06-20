Zacks Research Weighs in on S&P Global Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $15.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.05. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

SPGI stock opened at $395.21 on Monday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in S&P Global by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

