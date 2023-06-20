Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

