Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 378.92%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
