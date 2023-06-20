Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Zacks Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $88.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.