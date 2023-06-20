Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,428,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after buying an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 134,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

