FY2025 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Lowered by Analyst

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.81). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $237.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $278.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $12,082,860. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

