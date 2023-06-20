Barrington Research Weighs in on Methode Electronics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE MEI opened at $38.16 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

