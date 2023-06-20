Zacks Research Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.