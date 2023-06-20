Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CPG opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 268,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,649,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

