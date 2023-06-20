FY2024 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 13.82%.

High Tide Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Tide by 279.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in High Tide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.