Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $12.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

