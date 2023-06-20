ARC Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.32.

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$17.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.65 and a 1-year high of C$20.49.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

