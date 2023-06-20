Stifel Firstegy Comments on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIR. TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.70 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

