Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAV. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.19.

TSE:AAV opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.