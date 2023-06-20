Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE:AAV opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
