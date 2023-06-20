Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $70.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

