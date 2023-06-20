Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $125.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

