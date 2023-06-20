Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.16.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

