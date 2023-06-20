Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $92.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OEZVY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.00%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

