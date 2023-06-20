Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $84.75

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.
APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol
In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APH opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
