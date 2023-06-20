Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after buying an additional 62,703 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,116,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 1,040,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 749,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.1 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.2511 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 56.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.