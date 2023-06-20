Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $29.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

