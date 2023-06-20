Brokers Set Expectations for PVH Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

PVH Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $84.34 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PVH by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 558,390 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.