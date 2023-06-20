Petrus Resources Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of C$41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
Further Reading
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.