Petrus Resources Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of C$41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

