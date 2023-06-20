BioNTech SE Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2027 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.4 %

BNTX opened at $112.55 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.