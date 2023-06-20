Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,558.33

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($127.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th.
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.8 %
LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,646 ($110.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,220.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,349.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,806.57. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,982 ($89.34) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Stories
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.