Kelt Exploration Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kelt Exploration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.6 %

KEL opened at C$5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$6.95.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of C$139.57 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

